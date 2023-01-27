Ethel Decker Pease

Ethel Decker (Soller) Pease, 87, formerly of Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community, New Oxford, Pa., passed away on January 23, 2023, at Heritage Crossing Assisted Living & Memory Care in Akron, Ohio.
Ethel and the late Carl F. Pease, deceased July 17, 2021, celebrated 50 years of marriage while living at Cross Keys Village, New Oxford, Pa., for 16 years after living 34 years in Lawsville, Pa. Ethel was also married for 12 years to the late Charles R. Soller, deceased August 3, 1968, and lived in Great Bend, Pa., with their two children. She was the daughter of the late John and Lena Gardner Decker. Ethel was predeceased by four brothers: William, DeForest, Robert, and her twin Elbert Decker; also by a grandson, Samuel Griffith USMC.
Ethel is survived by a son and daughter-in law, Craig and Michelle (Jones) Soller, Farmington, N.Y.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Carla (Pease) and Theodore Warnock, Virginia Beach, Va, and Yvonne “Bonnie” (Soller) and Robert Owen, Akron, Ohio. Together, Ethel and Carl shared nine grandchildren and their spouses, Cassandra Griffith, Ashley Warnock, Steven and Shannon Soller, Brian and Rebecca Soller, Kyle and Alison Soller, Michael and Ariana (Soller) Ennis, Matthew Owen, Bradley Owen, and Nicole Owen; eight great-grandchildren, Chad Griffith, Noah Griffith, Marilyn Griffith, Charles Soller, Grady Soller, Whitney Soller, Kadyn Owen, and Raelynn Owen; sisters-in-law Elaine Decker, Montrose, Pa., and Phyllis Nerove, Lakeland, Fla.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the Faith Community of the Brethren Home Community, New Oxford, Pa. Before moving to Cross Keys Village, Ethel served as secretary to the Church Council at Franklin Forks UMC for 26 years, was active in the United Methodist Women, and sang in the choir. She also served on the Board of Directors of the American Cancer Society for many years, including being president and treasurer, on numerous committees, and as a volunteer. She was an active volunteer at Cross Keys Village since 2005. Ethel and Carl received the Distinguished Volunteer of the Year Award in 2015.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be arranged by Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home in Rose Hill Cemetery, Hallstead, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions, if so desired, may be made in Ethel’s memory to The Brethren Home Foundation (Good Samaritan Fund), 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350 or to a charity of one’s choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.