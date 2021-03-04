Thomas J. Grenchik, 88, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 2, surrounded by his family after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
He is the beloved husband of Josephine M. (Snarich) Grenchik; loving father of Thomas (Diane), Marty (Sherry), and Mary (Troy); cherished grandfather of Michael (Leah), Katie, Maria (Philip), Peter, Christopher, Marian, Martin, Marie, Margaret, Mark, Matthew, Joseph (Kasey), Br. Linus, Anna, Thomas, Theresa, Timothy, and Monica; adoring great-grandpa of Benjamin, Delilah, Jacob, Gregory, and Philip Jack; dear brother of Dolores (late Harry) Smolen, Philip (late Carol), Theresa “Terry” (late Lee Goodin), the late Raymond (late Jeanne) Grenchik, the late Joseph (late Patricia) Grenchik, the late Norbert Grenchik; and dear brother-in-law of Ann Grenchik.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at The Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church (a.k.a. St. Mary’s), 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, with Rev. Robert Malagesi officiating; burial will follow at St. Mary’s and St. Rita’s Catholic Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc. The family will receive family and friends during a viewing one hour prior to the funeral Mass in the vestibule of the church.
Thomas “Tom” Grenchik was born on Oct. 15, 1932, in Whiting, Ind., to Joseph and Theresa (Kovacik) Grenchik. He graduated from St. Procopius Academy, Lisle, Ill., in 1950. He was in the US Army from 1953-1955, and worked as a bank teller before and after this time.
Tom married the love of his life, Josephine (“Fifi”), on Dec. 27, 1958. They had a beautiful marriage, an example of lifelong love and devotion. Tom graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor’s in electrical engineering in 1960.
He worked as an electrical engineer at the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT), earned his master’s in electrical engineering from IIT, graduating with highest distinction, and did contract work for the Navy in San Diego, Calif.
In April 1964, Tom started working for Goddard Space Flight Center (NASA) in Greenbelt, Md., until he retired in April 1994. While at NASA, Tom worked for multiple projects (as a celestial mechanic/aerospace engineer), including the TDRSS (a satellite) project and the International Space Station.
During the years that he worked at NASA, he joined both the Bowie Barbershop Chorus and a Barbershop Quartet (“One More Song”). Tom always sang in their church choir, too. After he retired, Tom and his wife moved to the beautiful Carroll Valley. In September 2013, they moved into the Utz Terrace Retirement Community in Hanover, Pa. In February 2020, they relocated to Sacred Heart Home in Hyattsville, Md., to allow Tom to have additional care in a Catholic environment.
Tom lived a life filled with joy and humility. He always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. His beautiful witness of his Catholic faith, his devoted care to his family, and his kind, generous nature will be missed by all. He suffered from Parkinson’s with holiness and grace. We trust that he is now enjoying the heavenly banquet that God has prepared for him.
Memories and condolences maybe shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
