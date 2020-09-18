Wendy Jo Spangler, 62, of Thomasville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy.
Born on Sunday, July 20, 1958, in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Marvin Clair Spangler and Patricia Marie Demarest.
Wendy Jo will be remembered as a hard working person from an early age and enjoyed being employed in the hospitality industry. She was a former member of the AmVets Post #22, had a passion for animals and enjoyed the outdoors and gardening.
Survivors include her daughter, Heather Kelly of York; grandchildren, Kirra, Chase and Maya, and many others who considered her “Grandma”; two sisters, Diedre Spangler Ellis of Thomasville and Cheryl Ann Spangler Bohm of Severna Park, Md.; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her longtime partner, Rick Geiman, who died in 2003; a sister, Connie Marie Spangler; and a devoted dog, Tootsie.
The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York, PA 17402.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
