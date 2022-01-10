William J. “Bill” Redding, 58, of Hanover, Pa., died Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Hershey Medical Center.
Born in Gettysburg, on March 13, 1963, he was the son of the late Herman J. and Barbara A. (Robinson) Redding Sr.
Bill was a 1981 graduate of Delone Catholic High School and a 1986 graduate of Computer Learning Center in Springfield, Va. He was employed as an operational control center specialist at Clarks America in Hanover, Pa.
Bill was a member of the Hanover Republican Club and the McSherrystown Moose Club. He was an avid sports fan rooting for the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Flyers. Bill enjoyed camping and golfing.
He is survived by two sisters, Jane M. Redding of Thurmont, Md., and Melissa H. Redding (Donald G. Hubbard Jr.) of Gettysburg; two brothers, Herman J. Redding Jr. (Beth) of Downingtown, Pa., and Anthony D. “Tony” Redding (Barbara) of Cashtown; a niece, Allison and two nephews, Nathan and Matthew.
Funeral services will held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will follow the service in St. Francis Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m.
Memorials can be made to a favorite charity.
Online tributes and condolences can be shared at monahanfuneralhome@comcast.net.
