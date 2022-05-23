Alda Marion Harman, age 79, of York Springs, passed away May 20, 2022, at Genesis Gettysburg Center. She was born March 4, 1943, in Aspers, a daughter of the late Ira Dale and Evelyn Esther (Funt) Sheaffer.
Alda enjoyed baking, crocheting and puzzles.
She is survived by her companion of over 49 years, George Rummel of York Springs; daughter, Dixie Atha and husband Michael of Aspers; sons, Richie Rummel of York Springs, Ricky Rummel of Tower City, and Lee Laughman and wife Judy. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shawn Atha of Chambersburg, Ashley Atha of Aspers, and Ann Atha of Aspers. Alda was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Sheaffer; and brothers, Glenn and Dean Sheaffer.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Viewing and services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Alda will be laid to rest at Bendersville Cemetery.
