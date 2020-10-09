Ivan Z. Riggeal, 89, of Gettysburg, left this earth to go home to be with his wife, Coralea, on her birthday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Genesis Gettysburg Center.
He was born in Orrtanna to the late Wilbert A. Riggeal and Jennie V. (Creager) Sherman on April 25, 1931.
Ivan and his wife, Coralea, owned and operated many restaurants in the Gettysburg area. He also operated a car dealership and several gas stations.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Salt Lake City, Utah, and a member of the National Guard.
His favorite pastime was attending flea markets and yard sales.
Ivan is survived by his children, Vickie V. Gastley (Mike) of Fairfield, Jeffrey G. Riggeal (Susan) of Winter Haven, Florida, and Brian K. Slaybaugh (Carolyn) of Orrtanna; 13 grandchildren, Jerrica Ott (Jeremiah), Josh Gastley (April), Brooks, Autumn, Brian, Kyle, Shane, Stephanie (Emerson), Brent and fiancé Allie, Zach (Shannon), Preston and Jordan; and 19 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Coralea (Overholtzer); sons, Ronnie Riggeal and Douglas Slaybaugh; and sister, Emma Jane Richens.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065.
Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.