William "Bill" Stanley Eiker, age 76, of Gettysburg, died on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at BridgingLife Hospice in Westminster, Md., surrounded by his family.
Born April 28, 1947, he was the son of the late Robert Clarence and Mildred Bernadine (Ott) Eiker. Bill graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1965 and Maryknoll School of Theology in 1967. He worked as a correctional officer for the State of Maryland and retired in 1996.
Bill was an outdoorsman and loved spending time fishing and archery hunting. His passion allowed him to teach others to hunt and fish. He was a member of the Cascade American Legion Post 239, Blue Ridge Sportsman's Association and Emmitsburg VFW Post 6658. Bill cherished any time he got to spend with his family and friends.
Surviving are son, William "Bill" Christian Eiker and wife Shelia of Gettysburg; daughters, Melissa Ann Beck and husband Christopher of Chambersburg, Pa., and Christina Angela Hornbaker and husband David of Greencastle, Pa; grandchildren, Tonya Eiker, Brittany Eiker, Nathon Tressler and wife Amanda, Jeremiah Tressler and wife Tiffany, Ryan Welsh, and Jason Shew; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Zachary, Shelby, and Jason Brian Thor; and sisters, Ann Ray of Waynesboro, Pa., Joan Carney of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Peggy Fleagle of Fairfield. He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Dorothy Fox; and a brother, Robert Eiker Jr.
The family will receive friends for a time of memorial gathering on Thursday, September 21, 2023, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bill's name to Cascade American Legion Post 239 SAL, 14418 MacAfee Hill Road, Highfield-Cascade, MD 21719.
Online condolences can be made a www.myersdurborawfh.com.
