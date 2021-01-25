Robert Pearson passed away from Covid complications on Jan. 24, 2021, after a week-long illness in a hospital in Palm Springs, California.
He was born April 25, 1951. Robert was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Pearson; his father, Burkhart Noack; and his wife Bonita (Bonnie Cristofaro) Pearson.
He left behind his daughter, Heidi Sidwell; three grandchildren, Alexander Dutrow, Allison Sidwell, and David (D.J.) Sidwell; his great-grandson, Burkhart Dutrow; his mother, Barbara Noack; a brother, Mark Pearson; as well as nieces and nephews.
Robert worked as a nurse at Hanover Hospital for over 40 years. He was also a lifetime member of the volunteer fire company in New Oxford, where he had previously served as both an ambulance lieutenant, and president.
Robert recently spent his time volunteering for the local Catholic thrift shop for his parish in Twentynine Palms, Calif. He loved his family, and spending his last few years in sunny Southern California where he loved the beaches, the warm weather, and Disneyland. Robert enjoyed going to Laughlin. He was looking forward to his first trip to Hollywood, California.
As this was a sudden loss, Robert will be cremated and eventually taken to his final resting place in New Oxford, where he will be buried beside his wife.
