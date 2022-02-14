Janet Louise (Crabbs) Stambaugh, 88, died Monday, February 14, 2022, at Weikert's Care Home, Littlestown. She was the widow of Kenneth Lee Stambaugh who died January 1, 2021.
Born September 28, 1933, in Littlestown, Janet was the daughter of the late Preston and Geneva (Lippy) Crabbs.
She was a 1952 Littlestown High School graduate and was a self-employed child-care provider for over 50 years.
Surviving are her daughters, Wendy Miller and William, Karen McDaniel McAlister and John, all of Littlestown; her son, Jerry Stambaugh and Denise of Littlestown; her six grandchildren, Ami, Cyndi, Mike, Brian, Nick and Wes; her 10 great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Breanna, Tyler, Owen, Zack, Ava, Devin, Kaelyn, Ryan and Jason; her great-great-grandson, Landon; and her brother, Richard Crabbs and Reba of Littlestown. Janet was predeceased by her sister, Marlene N. Collins.
Janet was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Littlestown. She loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
Graveside memorial service is Monday, February 21, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery, Littlestown, with Rev. Samuel Luther officiating. Her husband will also be inurned at this time with military honors conducted.
Memorials in Janet's name may be sent to Weikert's Care Home, 159 Kingsdale Road, Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
