Charles J. Melchiorre, 74, passed Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Promedica Nursing and Rehabilitation in York. He was the husband of Charlotte M. (Rydzewski) Melchiorre, his wife of 28 years.
Charles was born April 15, 1948, in Philadelphia, the son of the late Americo and Irene (Nowak) Melchiorre.
Charles was a member of St. Paul “The Pines” Lutheran Church in New Oxford.
In addition to his wife Charlotte, Charles is survived by a son, Matthew Melchiorre (Jennifer) of New Jersey, a daughter, Christina Melchiorre of Florida, a grandson, Michael Pabon, and numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m., at St. Paul “The Pines” Lutheran Church, 1535 Hunterstown-Hampton Road, New Oxford, with his pastor, Rev. Carol Parr officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
