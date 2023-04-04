Doris “Dolly” Baugher Brough, age 98, passed away Friday, March 31, at her home of 65 years in Aspers. She was born October 7, 1924, in Gettysburg, the second child of the late George L. and Julia (Maddox) Baugher. Dolly was the widow of Robert I. Brough.
Dolly graduated from Biglerville High School, Class of 1942. After high school, she worked for a year in Carlisle at a factory polishing crystals for radios used in the war effort. She and her sister, Virginia, moved to Arlington, Va., to work at the Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C., during the war, while saving money to attend college. Dolly later went to Gettysburg College and graduated in 1949, earning her teaching certification, which she later used to substitute teach at Biglerville High School.
In 1949, she married the late Robert I. Brough and they had five children. She was known for her flower and vegetable gardens, as well as her paintings, sewing, flower arrangements, and furniture refinishing. She took great pride in making her home beautiful. Most importantly, she was known as the best sibling, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt, and friend. She was a humble person who positively touched all who knew her.
Her legacy lives on in her children, John Brough and wife Debbie, Ann Melchiorre, Robert “Bim” Brough Jr., Ken Brough and wife Sherry, and Steve Brough and wife Judith Tekla; as well as seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, who all cherish her. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Nadine “Neen” Baugher. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Virginia Barnhart and husband Richard, George Baugher and wife Barbara, John Baugher, and Lucy Falk and husband Richard. She was also preceded in death by son-in-law, Andrew Melchiorre.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Friends are invited to a celebration of life service on Saturday, April 15, at Bendersville Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your favorite charity or to the Adams County Historical Society, 625 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
