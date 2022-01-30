Doris E. Redding, 92, of Littletown, died Sunday, Jan 30, 2022 at the home of her son in Abbottstown surrounded by her family.
She was the widow of Philip F. Redding who died Sept 19, 1998 after 51 years of marriage. Born July 2, 1929 in Littlestown, Doris was the daughter of the late Amos L. and Blanche E. (Shoemaker) Spangler. She was a farm wife, had worked at Allen’s Natural Foods, Hanover and had been a Shaklee Distributor from 1973 to the present.
Surviving are her son, Leonard C. Redding and Barb of Abbottstown; her grandchildren, Shelley Toner, Tammy Go, Sandra Keller, Mark Redding, Julie Cassatt, Steven Dutterer, Russell McMaster, Jody Culp, Daniel Redding, Angela Stonesifer; her 24 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Helen Mae Ogg of Littlestown.
Doris was predeceased by her daughter, Linda E. Dutterer; her son, David F. Redding and her sister, Charlotte Shaffer. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown; a member of the Jr. and Sr. Woman’s Club for a total of 70 years. She served on the Election board for about 50 years.
Doris enjoyed helping the elderly; loved her flowers, gardening and her family.
Funeral Mass is Friday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with The Rev. C. Anthony Miller Celebrant. Viewing is Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown. Interment is in the Parish Cemetery.
Memorials in Doris’ name may go to her church at 29 S. Queen St., Littlestown, PA, 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
