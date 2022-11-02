Linda K. Straka, 75 of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the York Hospital.
She was born Jan. 13, 1947 in Sutton, W.Va., daughter of the late Donovan E. and Kathleen (Marple) Wood. Linda is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Jack Straka.
Linda earned a BA from Glennville College and a master’s of art from Marshall University. Early in her career she was a management analyst for the FCC in Gettysburg.
But for most of her career she had worked as an educational specialist and later as department chief with FEMA’s National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Md. for 27 years, retiring in 2012.
Linda was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg and the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association.
Linda was a student of history, an avid reader, and enjoyed golfing with her husband and friends at Mt. View Golf Club and the former Gettysburg Country Club.
In retirement, Jack and Linda had traveled to many destinations in the United States and other interesting spots throughout the world.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Brian R. Sinnett and his wife Rhonda of Gettysburg; brothers-in-law Stephen Straka of Port Republic, Md. and George Straka of Oregon; sister-in-law, Martha Stark of Conyngham, Pa.; and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Linda was predeceased by her sister, Donna Sue Boynton; and a brother, J. Edward Wood.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, followed by a private graveside service and interment at the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 10 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.