Andrew Joseph “Andy” Jurcak Jr., age 74, of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
He was born February 12, 1947, in New York City, son of the late Andrew J. and Lillian (Trunecek) Jurcak Sr.
Andy was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War with the 4th Infantry Division. He was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for his valor in combat. Andy later served with the White House Communications Agency supporting the president and vice-president through four administrations.
Andy enjoyed photography and for many years volunteered for the Gettysburg School District and Gettysburg College photographing and video recording various events. He looked forward every year for the programs that Music, Gettysbur! scheduled for the community.
Andy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lucy Frances (Nowak) Jurcak; a daughter, Christine J. Lindsey and husband Shawn of Gambrills, Md.; and a sister, Judith M. Koehler of Southfield, Mich.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Daniel Mitzel as celebrant. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorials to Music Gettysburg, 61 Seminary Ave., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or 4th Infantry Division Association, P. O. Box 1914, St. Peters, MO 63376.
