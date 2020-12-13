Jay E. VanArsdale, 57 of Hanover, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 doing what he loved. He was born Monday, December 31, 1962 in Gettysburg.
Jay graduated from Biglerville High School in 1981. He was employed by Excalibur Towing for more than 10 years. He was a member of the Moose of Hanover and the Eagles of Hanover. Jay assisted with the family sprint car team and working on the family farms.
Jay was a very generous and caring man. He would go out of his way to help a stranger. He had a passion for cars. If he couldn’t fix it, it couldn’t be fixed.
He is survived by his wife of four years, Greta K. (Reck) Miller. He is also survived by one daughter, Amanda M. VanArsdale and son-in-law Jim Snow of Gardners, and a large extended family, both related and non-related.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. A Celebration of Jay’s Life will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Dugan Funeral Home. A viewing will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services. The family asks that masks are worn and social distancing is observed. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
