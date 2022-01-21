Karen M. Blake, 75, Artillery Drive, Gettysburg, formerly of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away suddenly Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at her home.
She was born Nov. 26, 1946 in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late John and Helen Pillar. Karen is survived by her husband, Donald E. Blake.
Mrs. Blake was a former member of the United Church of Christ in Lyndonville, Vt. before moving to Gettysburg. Early in her career, she was a telephone operator and bank teller, but most recently was a manager at JC Penny’s.
Although most of her time was taken up by time with her family, always enjoying her interacting with the youngest members of the family. Karen was an avid reader and animal lover, particularly her two dogs, Cormac and Emily.
In addition to her husband, Karen is survived by four children: Michael Diemer and his wife Jill of Shelburne, Vt., Kristin Walsh and her husband Brendon of Shelburne, Vt., Daniel Rodliff and his wife Kim of Shelburne, Vt., Bethany Bedard and her husband Shawn of Maui, Hawaii. She also left two step-children, Miranda Blake-Olson and her companion Landon Olson of Morgan Utah, Rebecca Butler and her husband Jon of Moultonborough, N.H., and 13 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Karen’s Life will take place at a later date in Vermont. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
