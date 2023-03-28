On Monday, March 27, 2023, Norma R. Barberis, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 89.
Norma was born November 8, 1933, in Montclair, New Jersey, to John and Harriet (Williams) Pelissier. She married Henry C. Barberis in 1955 and they raised their two children, Lois and Henry Jr.
She received her nursing degree in 1955 and was an ER and OB/GYN registered nurse for 50 years. Norma retired in 2001 from Gettysburg Hospital as the nursing director of obstetrics. Norma enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and socializing with friends.
When she came to live with her daughter and son-in-law she loved to sit by the Chester River, listen to the water and chat with the people passing by.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Henry C. Barberis; her sister, Donna Miller; her son, Henry C. Barberis Jr.; and her grandson, Henry C. Barberis III. She is survived by her daughter, Lois Plank and her husband Bob; two grandchildren, Jean Wyche and David Sondak; three great-grandchildren, Brynn, Parker and Kyler; her siblings, Ricky Pelissier, Judy Ruggiero, Ethel Stewart and Peter Pelissier; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Stephen Kelley as celebrant. A viewing will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment and a Committal Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Laurel Grove Cemetery, 295 Totowa Road, Totowa, N.J.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
