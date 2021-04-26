Grace I. (Gallagher) Baral, 65, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of Joseph P. Baral, her husband of 49 years.
Grace was born May 2, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant Township, the daughter of the late Clarence J. and Elizabeth M. (Kopp) Gallagher.
In addition to her husband Joe, Grace is survived by a daughter, Joy L. Torres of New Oxford; six grandchildren, Joshua Torres, Jenna Torres, Amanda Lipsey, Cameron Lipsey, Martin Nabors Jr., and Courtney Nabors; a great-grandson, Kieran Torres; five sisters, Mary L. Ensor of New Oxford, Phyllis M. Miller of Hanover, Sylvia A. Riser of Hanover, Patricia M. Gallagher of Shrewsbury, and Donna M. Dahr of Davenport, Fla.; and two brothers, Joseph F. Gallagher and Benjamin J. Gallagher, both of Hanover. She was predeceased by a daughter, Lori S. Nabors; a sister, Jane E. Sager; and a brother, Frederick E. Gallagher.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 9 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
