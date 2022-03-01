Clyde B. Stup II, 72, of East Berlin, entered the arms of his Heavenly Father on February 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Montgomery County, Md., to Clyde B. Stup and Virginia M. (Swann) Stup on February 13, 1950.
He was the beloved husband of Connie L. (DeHaven) Stup for 51 years.
He is also survived by his daughters, Stacey Linebaugh (Shane) of York Springs, and Kristy Shearer (Justus) of East Berlin; grandchildren, Andrew Stehley, Adam Stehley, Austin Stehley, Emily Shearer, Ethan Shearer and Evan Shearer; sisters, Margaret Kaelin (Richard) and Eloise Fisher (Richard Busch); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Clyde worked as a machinist/model maker for the U.S. Dept. of the Army at Harry Diamond Laboratories/Army Research Lab in Adelphi, Md., for 40 years. He was an active member of Heidlersburg United Brethren church for more than 50 years. He served his church in various positions including chairman of the church board and Sunday school superintendent. He was an active member of the Bermudian Springs Jaycees and served as a JCI senator. As a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School, Class of 1969, he continued to be an active alumni supporter, including serving as co-chairman of the committee that built the current concession stand at the high school football field. He enjoyed attending many sports and band functions, especially those that his grandchildren participated in.
A service to celebrate Clyde’s life will be held Saturday, March 5, at 11 a.m., at Heidlersburg United Brethren Church, 2736 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, with Pastor Craig Loewen officiating. An opportunity to share memories with his family will take place before the service, beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heidlersburg United Brethren Church.
