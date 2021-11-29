John P. Stahley, 93, of Orrtanna and a life-time resident of Fairfield, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
Born on St. Patrick’s Day 1928 in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary (Herr) Stahley. He was the husband of Anna Mary Stahley of Orrtanna to whom he was married for 28 years.
He was a veteran of the United States Army. Throughout his life, John was the owner of a variety of businesses in the Fairfield area, including the first Fairfield Arcade. He retired from Beck Manufacturing in Greencastle.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by four children, Jannette (John) Potera of New York, William (Rochelle) Eckert Jr. of Orrtanna, Lisa (Tony) Lentz of York Springs, and Lori (Richard) Smith of Orrtanna; 11 grandchildren, Heather Paskanik, Rebecca (Michael) Duke, Susan Potera, Michael Stahley, Robert (Kristina) Potera, Tiffany Barlow, Rachel (Shane) Topper, Jarrod (Amanda) Eckert, Bethany (Matt) Cooper, Mercedes Smith and Madeline Eckert; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. John is predeceased by three children, Victoria Jane Stahley, John Michael Stahley, and Barry Eckert; and one granddaughter, Samantha Jo Barlow.
No services are planned at this time.
