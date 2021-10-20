Jesse Roger Clapsaddle, 84, of Littlestown, died Monday, October 18, 2021, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Rebecca L. (Spangler) Clapsaddle of Littlestown.
Born March 7, 1937, in Gettysburg, Jesse was the son of the late Harold and Matilda M. (Martin) Clapsaddle.
Jesse attended Littlestown High School, worked for the Littlestown Hardware and Foundry for 15 years and was retired from BMY in 1999 after 29 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, John R. Clapsaddle of Spring Grove, Jeffery A. Clapsaddle of Hanover, Judy A. Clapsaddle of Littlestown, and Jill L. Clapsaddle-Baker of Louisiana; his stepchildren, Kevin E Dehoff and Kathy Ambrose, both of Littlestown; his seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Jesse was predeceased by his daughter, Janet L. Clapsaddle.
He was a Cub Scout leader for 36 years with Pack #84. Jesse was a life member of Littlestown FOE
He loved hunting, fishing and gardening.
Services are private
Contributions in Jesse’s name may be sent to one’s favorite charity.
