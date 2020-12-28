Theresa M Strausbaugh, 92, of Hanover, formerly of McSherrystown, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 at Hanover Hall. Born on March 18, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Nellie and Paul Kaehler Sr.
She was predeceased by son, Anthony Strausbaugh, who died in 1963; granddaughter Amy Strausbaugh, who died in 1975; and her loving husband, Ernest Strausbaugh, with whom she shared 39 yeas of marriage, died in 1992.
Theresa was a member of Annunciation Church in McSherrystown and was retired from the cafeteria staff at Delone Catholic High School.
She is survived by her son, Robert, and wife Carolyn; grandchildren, Andrew Strausbaugh and wife Amanda, Michelle Rudnick and husband Andrew, Melanie Keagy and husband James, and great-grandchildren, Quinn and Brody Strausbaugh and Cora Rudnick.
Theresa loved to play bingo, play cards, and hear and tell stories about her family. She also loved Famous hot dogs with everything and as she would say…”A Fat Boy for the fat girl” from the Tropical Treat.
A private family service will be held at the family’s convenience under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of McSherrystown.
