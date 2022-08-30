Richard Reever

Richard “Dick” Reever, Cross Keys Village of New Oxford, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. He was born in Hanover, Pa. to the late Cletus and Marie Reever, Harney, Md.
Dick was a loving husband, father, and grandfather (a.k.a paps or pappy). He is survived by his wife of 54 years Barbara (Sietz) Reever; son Scott Reever (wife Nicole) of Wyoming, Pa.; daughter, Catherine (Reever) Glass (husband Morgan, the most caring son-in-law) of Gettysburg; and grandchildren Caleb Reever, Sara Reever, Jacklyn Glass, Jaden Glass, and Brianna Glass. Predeceased by his sisters Eileen Reever and Rebecca Reever Trump.
Dick was a man of many talents and interests. The wealth of his knowledge and skills were underestimated by most people but not his wife and kids, who would roll their eyes when he gets on his soap box. They are now so grateful and already miss his life lessons. Dick was known for not holding back his opinions and knack for telling it like it was. Because of these qualities you couldn’t ask for a stronger advocate in your corner.
Dick was great at sending jokes via email with the preface to be careful where you opened it and who was in the room. When not sitting at his computer he could be found playing cards with friends or in the living room with either a cat or a grandchild sitting on his lap.
Dick graduated from Taneytown High School class of 1962. He was an electrician who worked for SWAM Electric, and in 1970, he became a member of IBEW Local 229.
There will be a memorial celebration set for a later date.
Charitable contributions may be may to: The Good Samaritan Fund at the Brethren Home Foundation, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350; Disabled American Veterans, 4219 E. Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011; American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
