Doris M. (Stough) Carpenter, 82, of Littlestown, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of James S. Carpenter for 63 years who died April 24, 2023.
Born May 29, 1940 in York, Pa., Doris was the daughter of the late Roy E. and Louise (Snellbaker) Stough. She was a 1958 West York High School graduate.
Surviving are her children, Randall Scott Carpenter and Angela of Colorado, Cordell James Carpenter and Tammy of Pennsylvania, Angela Renee Felix and Paul of Colorado, and Roxanne Norene Laughman and Troy of Pennsylvania; her seven grandchildren; and her brother, Dale L. and Marsha (Nogle) Stough of York.
Doris was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown, and a Sister of the Eastern Star. Doris was a life member of The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.
Funeral service is Wednesday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating. Viewing is one hour prior to service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Doris’ name may be sent to the charity of one’s choice.
