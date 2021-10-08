Doris M. (Hull) Brehm, 77, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of the late Forrest E. Brehm, her husband of 46 years, who died on May 17, 2009.
Doris was born May 3, 1944, in York, the daughter of the late Donald A. and Elizabeth M. (Krall) Hull, Sr.
Doris was a member of Zwingli U.C.C., East Berlin, and a cafeteria worker for the Bermudian Springs School District for over 43 years. Doris enjoyed quilting on Thursdays with her cousins.
Doris is survived by two sons, Chris E. Brehm and his wife Dolores, and Kevin L. Brehm all of East Berlin; two granddaughters, Jessica C. Brehm of East Berlin and Lindsey V. (Brehm) Alarcon of Dawzell, S.C.; two sisters, Helen Howard of Tamarac, Fla. and Susan Hartman and her husband Larry of ND, and a step great-granddaughter Avery Alarcon of Dawzell, S.C. She was predeceased by two granddaughters, Hope E. and Angela E. Brehm and one brother, Donald Hull.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at East Berlin Union Cemetery, with the Rev. Julia A. Beall officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PA Wounded Warriors Project, 1117 Country Club Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
