Kenneth A. Moul, 62, of Hanover, entered into God’s eternal care on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at his home.
Born on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 1958, in Hanover, he was a son of the late Rodman and Peggy Small Moul. A 1976 graduate of New Oxford High School, he had been an employee of Utz Quality Foods for 22 years.
Ken was a former mayor of Abbottstown, had served on the borough council for 12 years, and represented Abbottstown on the county level. In addition, he had served on the McSherrystown Borough Council. He was a member of the Hanover Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps where he was active with the alumni and had been a color guard instructor. As a cancer survivor, Ken was a supporter of the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.
Survivors include three sisters, Sandra Moul, Rebecca Naill, and Elaine Moul and her partner Lorraine Hennessey; two brothers, Timothy Moul, and Jeffrey Moul and his wife Alice; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Veronica “Ronnie” Moul.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike — #300, Rockville, MD 20852; or to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603; or the American Diabetes Foundation, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 220 Third St., Hanover by the Rev. Michael P. Reid II. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover.
In compliance with heath and public safety directives, those attending the viewing will be required to wear masks, be socially distanced and attendance inside the funeral home will be limited. Burial will be in Annunciation BVM Cemetery.
