Shirley L. Sebright, age 88, of East Berlin, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Gettysburg. She was born on March 19, 1935, in East Berlin, to the late Edward D. and Ella P. (Brough) Reynolds.
Shirley retired from a career at Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania in 1984. She graduated from East Berlin High School and was a life-long member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Berlin. As the wife of an Adams County dairy farmer, Shirley balanced a professional career with the responsibilities of raising four children on the farm. In later years, Shirley was a dedicated grandmother who was devoted to spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed volunteering at the East Berlin Community Center.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Rodney W. Sebright of East Berlin; son, Danny E. Sebright of Biglerville; daughter, Lorianne Aldinger and husband Lynn of Dillsburg; daughter, Christine C. DeVita and husband Lorenzo of East Berlin; son, Robby V. Sebright and wife Jayne of East Berlin; grandchildren, Lauren Steele and husband Adam of Mechanicsburg, Veronica DeVita of York, Lorenzo DeVita of East Berlin, and George, Charles, and Edward Sebright of East Berlin; and great-grandchildren, Colton and Orrin Steele of Mechanicsburg. Shirley is also survived by her niece, Patricia Leathery of East Berlin; her niece, Darylene Lehmer and her husband Terry of Orrtanna; her nephew, Raymond Sebright and his Wife Molly of Wellsville; her niece, Janet Myers of Peoria, Arizona; her niece, Phyllis Spahr of East Berlin; and niece, Barb Mummert of East Berlin. Shirley was preceded in death by her sisters, Pearle Rupert of Dover, Dorothy Altland of Dover, and Marion Spahr of East Berlin.
Friends are invited to a visitation at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, until graveside memorial service at the East Berlin Cemetery at 11 a.m. Pastor Susan McCarthy will officiate the service.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the professionals and staff at York Hospital, Providence Place, and SpiriTrust Lutheran.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Jean Barnett Trone Memorial Library, 105 Locust Street, East Berlin, PA 17316; or Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 117 W King Street, East Berlin, PA 17316.
To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.