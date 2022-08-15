Ronald W. Speelman, 48, of Orrtanna, passed away at the home of his brother on Monday, August 15, 2022, after his battle with cancer.
Born July 8, 1974, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Judith A. Tully of Gettysburg and the late Raymond W. Speelman.
Ron was a longtime employee of Knouse Food’s Orrtanna Plant where he worked for 34 years. He enjoyed collecting and riding bicycles along with listening to music and adding to his collection of elephants.
In addition to his mother, Ron leaves behind his brother, Lance Miller of Biglerville; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Miller (2011).
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg.
The family suggests memorials to For Ever Love Cat Rescue, 39 Queen St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Aseracare Hospice, 984 Loucks Road, Suite 1, York, PA 17404.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
