Jean K. (Hartlaub) Smith, 63, died Monday, November 1, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of Gary L. Smith, her husband of 31 years.
Jean was born August 24, 1958, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late John E. and Freda M. (Thoman) Hartlaub.
Jean was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford. She loved the beach and was an avid gardener.
In addition to her husband Gary, Jean is survived by her dog Gracie; seven sisters, Deb Harpster of Gettysburg, Susan Berwager and her husband Steven of Spring Grove, Pat Arentz and her companion Terri Yealy, and Donna Cassatt and her husband Kelly, all of East Berlin, Ruth Collins and her husband James of Littlestown, Nancy Sentz and her husband Dave of Gettysburg, and Diane Parrill and her husband Tony of Frankford, Del.; three brothers, David Hartlaub and his companion Ann Harman of New Oxford, John Hartlaub and his wife Laurie of Littlestown, and Michael Hartlaub and his wife Sherri of New Oxford; numerous nieces and nephews; her dear friend, Judith Ciancio of Hanover, who helped take care of Jean; and a sister-in-law, Beulah Hartlaub of McSherrystown. She was predeceased by two brothers, Jeffrey and Dale Hartlaub.
Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St., New Oxford, with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
