Grayson Wilson Mercer Jr., 83, of Bonneauville, passed away peacefully at his residence on September 5, 2022. He was born on January 20, 1939, at Frederick Memorial Hospital to the late Grayson Wilson Mercer Sr. and Helen Louise Mercer.
Grayson grew up in Frederick, Maryland, attended Frederick High School, was a drum major in the marching band, and was a member of Demolay. He joined the US Army and served for two years before starting a career in welding, working for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Co., Frederick Welding and Supply Co., Eastalco Aluminum Co. and teaching welding classes at West Frederick Middle School. Grayson owned and operated Tri-State Welding and Machine Co. in Frederick, before moving to Pennsylvania where he sold welding supplies for J.A. Cunningham Inc., and taught welding classes at Harrisburg Area Community College.
He was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church, Frederick, the Men’s Club of the church, and had assisted with collecting and counting the offerings during church services. Grayson was a Master Mason and a member of the Columbia Lodge, Number 58, A.F. & A.M., and a member of the Frederick Civitan Club, where he served on various committees.
He enjoyed spending time at the shooting range, and reloading his ammunition in a work area he setup in his basement. He had a passion foranimals, especially dogs, deer, and horses, with a deep admiration for Clydesdales.
Grayson is survived by six children, Mark Mercer and wife Elizabeth of Frederick, Maryland, Michael (Mike) Mercer and wife Vida of Merritt Island, Florida, Karen Mercer of Bonneauville, Kevin Mercer and wife Sally of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Brian Mercer and wife Stacey of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and Kathleen Mercer of Bonneauville. In addition, Grayson is survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Ann Mercer and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by the funeral services and interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in the memory of Grayson Mercer to Central PA Horse Rescue, 100 Spangler Road, Lewisberry PA 17339; www.centralpahorsesrescue.org; 717-855-5188.
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
