Nelson Dester “Dusty” Freeman, 80, of Westminster, Md., died April 29, 2023, at Bridging Life Dove House. Born September 7, 1942, in Marion, Va., he was the son of the late Dester Erman Freeman and Ruth Elizabeth Wagaman Freeman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy J. “Dottie” Dell Freeman.
Before retiring, he was a building inspector for Carroll County. In his younger years he was a self-employed mason.
He was a Vietnam veteran in the Army and a member of the VFW Post #467, American Legion Post #31 and St. Mary’s United Church of Christ of Westminster in Silver Run, Maryland. He and his wife Dottie enjoyed road trips and eating at diners. He enjoyed coaching, cooking, golfing, fishing, and attending his grandchildren’s events.
Besides his wife, he is survived by three children, Pamela Taylor (Mark) of Vienna, Va., Vicki Feeney (Bill) of Sea Isle City, N.J., and Michael Freeman of Germantown, Md.; four grandchildren, Sean “Bud” Feeney (Kait), Brendan “Beemer” Feeney, Danielle “Dani” Taylor and Connor “Pug” Taylor.
He was predeceased by his sister, Sandy Altland.
The family will receive friends at Fletcher Funeral and Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster, Md., on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with his pastor, Rev. Sam Chamelin, officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Silver Run, Maryland. Refreshments and light fare will be served immediately following the interment at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Tunnel to Towers, www.t2t.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fletcherfuneralhome.net.
