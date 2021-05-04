Janet L. (Heckman) McGlaughlin, age 86, of Gettysburg, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, peacefully at her home in Gettysburg. She was born Oct. 7, 1934, in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late James H. Rohrabaugh Sr. and Daisy P. Heckman.
Janet graduated in the Class of 1952 at James Buchanan High School. She worked for many years as a customer service representative at Herff-Jones Yearbook in Gettysburg and later as a bank teller at Adams County National Bank. She attended the Jesus is Lord Ministries in Biglerville. She enjoyed arts and crafts and visiting with family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, James E. McGlaughlin of Gettysburg; three daughters, Beth Stapleton of Gettysburg, Lori (Jeff) Swatsworth of Biglerville, and Amy Zvorsky of Gettysburg; four sons, Greg (Vicki) Sellers of Waynesboro, Jon Schroyer of Hanover, Tim (Marianne) Schroyer of Willards, Md., and Jude Schroyer of Los Angeles; four stepsons, James E. (Chelli) McGlaughlin Jr. of Gettysburg, Tony McGlaughlin of New Oxford, Jeffery (Tabitha) McGlaughlin of Biglerville, and Matthew (Heather) McGlaughlin of Biglerville; one daughter-in-law, Ruth Schroyer of Gettysburg; two sisters, Dorothy Simms of Chambersburg and Shirley (Robert) Rhodes of Marion; one brother-in-law, Nick Roschinsky of Fayetteville; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Wade Schroyer; one sister, Sandy Roschinsky; and one brother, James Rohrabaugh.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private services will be held at the discretion of the family.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
