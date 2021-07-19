Gary S. Ridgely, 70, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at his home in Gettysburg. He was the husband of Sherry Lee (Watkins) Ridgely, his wife of 14 years.
Gary was born June 28, 1951, in Montgomery, Md., the son of the late George Elmer and Evelyn Rose Marie (Selby) Ridgely.
Gary loved to garden and go to auctions. Gary proudly served with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his wife Sherry, Gary is survived by a son, David Ridgely and his wife Jessica and their two children, Tyler and Kallie of Tennessee; a daughter, Kristy Ridgely and her three children, R.J, Breeze, and Clayton, of Tennessee; a stepdaughter, Michelle Watkins Grothy, and her five children, Michael, Matthew, Micheala, Macenna, and Malayna of Gettysburg; one stepson, Denver Watkins and his wife Jannet and their three children of Alabama; one brother, Everett Ridgely and his wife Jean of Maryland; and one sister, Sandy Heck and her husband Steve of Heidlersburg. He was predeceased by two brothers and one sister.
A memorial service will be planned at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the DAV, Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH, 45250-0301.
Feiser Funeral Home, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
