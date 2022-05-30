Donna Marie Doxzen, 67, of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Transitions Nursing Center in Gettysburg.
Born October 5, 1954, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the beloved daughter of Raymond “Bob” Doxzen of Gettysburg and the late Joan Marie Doxzen.
Donna was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Orrtanna. She enjoyed swimming and bowling with the Special Olympics.
In addition to her father, she is survived by a sister, Doreen M. Miller of Baltimore County, Maryland; an uncle, Daniel H. Doxzen Jr.; and four aunts, Rosemary Zawatski, Donna M. Boyd, Debra Ann Dolan and Carol W. Borowski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro as celebrant. Interment will be in the church cemetery immediately following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
