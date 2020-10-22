Phyllis Elizabeth Wood, 81, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, at her home. She was the wife of Dale C. Wood of Littlestown for 50 years.
Born Dec. 17, 1938, in Lisbon, N.Y., Phyllis was the daughter of the late Orson and Elizabeth (Crump) Ober.
She was a high school graduate and was a bank teller and accounting clerk for 30 years working for various financial institutions in Maryland, retiring in 2005.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her sons, Timothy Crosbie of Westminster, Md., and Joshua Wood of Woodbine, Md.; her six grandchildren, Jennifer Wood, Christina Morgan, Nathan Crosbie, Sheri Mandella, Holly Wood and Joshua Wood; eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Linda Farrell. Phyllis was predeceased by her son, Steven Crosbie; and her brothers, Lloyd and Bobby Ober.
She enjoyed watching figure skating and spending time with her family.
The viewing is Sunday, Oct. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown. Funeral service will be in Massena, N.Y., at Phillips Memorial Home and burial will be in Madrid, N.Y., in Madrid Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
