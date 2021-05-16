Kenneth G. Bottorf, 77, Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
He was born August 10, 1943 in Lock Haven, the son of the late Kenneth M. and Frances Husselton Bottorf. Ken is survived by his wife Mary Eckert Bottorf. They would have celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary July 4.
Ken was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School in Lock Haven and later Lock Haven University. He had a long career as a Driver’s Ed teacher and wrestling coach that began at Iroquois High School in Erie. He then accepted a position at Bellefonte High School in Bellefonte. But for most of his 36 year career he taught at Bermudian Springs High School where he began the first wrestling program in 1970. Following his retirement from Public Education, he owned and operated Bottorf Driving School for 10 years. He was a member of PSEA, former member of the Gettysburg Elks Club and the NRA. He was also a certified SCUBA diver who enjoyed travel to the Caribbean. He and his wife also owned and operated Bottorf Home Sales in the area for 10 years. He will be missed by his cat, Deja Blu, his constant companion during his illness.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Emmitsburg, on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10 a.m., the celebrant will be his dear friend Fr. Charles Kreig. Interment will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, PO Box 376, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
