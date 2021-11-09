Stephen E. Russ, 77, of Gettysburg, died Sunday evening, Nov. 7, 2021 at the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born Aug. 16, 1944 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late William and Evelyn (King) Russ. He was the loving husband of Jane V. (Dean) Russ of Gettysburg to whom he was married to for 55 years.
Mr. Russ was a graduate of the University of Maryland and worked for Baltimore Gas & Electric for 35 years before he retired from Schindler Elevator where he was a sales engineer. He loved traveling with his wife, they visited all 50 states and traveled to the Caribbean and Europe. He enjoyed listening to ‘50s music and going to hot rod car shows.
In addition to his wife, Stephen is survived by his son, Darren Russ; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, William T. Russ and Donald E. Russ.
Funeral services, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
