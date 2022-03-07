Rebecca B. Harris, 80, loving wife of 54 years of the Rev. Stephen D. Harris, D.Min., died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. She is survived by her husband; her two sisters, Ridgely Barham and Ann Davis; her two daughters, Heather Harris Roemer and her husband Doug, and Deanna Giersmann and her husband Sven; and her two beloved grandsons, Kai and Lars Giersmann.
Born in Hampton, Virginia, in 1941, Rebecca was a painter, creating figurative paintings using acrylic paints, seeking to capture the lives of people in motion. In a very real sense, her vocation was as an artist, though she thoroughly enjoyed her working career as a reference librarian at Penn State Mont Alto.
A warm and outgoing woman, Rebecca cared deeply for her family, friends, and church. Though she had lost mobility in the last years of her life, she was looking forward to getting together with people again, especially to worship with her friends at church. She also enjoyed traveling and attending live theater with her husband, Steve.
She was a proud graduate of the University of North Carolina Greensboro (BFA, 1964). Her undergraduate work was in painting. She continued her studies with a Ford Foundation Scholarship (1966) at the Corcoran School of Art in Washington, D.C. She earned her MLS from North Carolina Central University in 1984.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday March 12, 2022, in St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 112 E. Second St., Waynesboro with Rev. Linda Watkins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 112 E. Second St., Waynesboro, PA 17268, or your favorite charity.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is assisting with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
