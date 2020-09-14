Vanice C. Richards, 83, of Aspers, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at home with his family by his side after a lengthy illness.
Born May 28, 1937 in Glen White, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Lloyd C. and Josie Lee (Cooper) Richards.
Vanice is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen (Rhodes) Richards. He had been employed for 57 years with the Adams County Nursery in Aspers before his retirement. Vanice enjoyed tending to his yard and garden and loved the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Orchard Springs Fellowship Church in Aspers.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children: Russell Richards of Aspers, Brenda Jeffiries of Biglerville, and Sandy Millard of New Oxford; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Vada Altice of Biglerville and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by four siblings: Velma Altice, Virginia Altice, Virgil Richards and James Cragett.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Pastor Larry Rickrode officiating. Interment will follow the service in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. A Viewing will be held at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
