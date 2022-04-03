Jane Marie Schmidt, 69, of Manchester, Md., passed away on April 1, 2022, at home peacefully. She was the wife of Alvin (Mick) Schmidt,III of 31 years.
Jane was born on April 16, 1952, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Earl W. and Ethel L.(Jacobs) Benner.
In addition to her husband, Jane is survived by her stepson, Alvin (Chip) Schmidt IV of Boston, Mass.; a brother, Thomas S. Benner Sr. and wife Donna of Lakeland, Fla.; and a sister, Nancy A. (Benner) Glass and husband Michael of Taneytown, Md. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, Thomas S. Benner Jr. and wife Lee, Tammy (Benner) Martin and husband Scott, Eric Schmidt and wife, Michael Glass Jr. and wife Kristen, David Harmon, Amanda (Glass) Prince and husband Jason, Kara Schmidt, Daniel Harmon and wife Laura, Joseph Benner, Dustin Benner, Jessica (Jones) Gernand and husband Jason, Phoenix Hamon and wife Liz, Tanner Harmon, as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews; and her beloved kitty, Boss Hog.
Jane was a graduate of the Class of 1970 from Gettysburg High School.
Throughout the years, Jane was employed by Gettysburg National Bank, Black and Decker of Hampstead, Md., owner of Isn’t That Cute of Hanover, Pa., co-owner of Flowers by Daisy of Manchester, Md., Walmart of Hampstead, Md., Carroll Highland Masonry of Manchester, Md., and Homeworks of Hanover, Pa.
Jane enjoyed watching her favorite team, the Ravens, play during football season. She was an avid bowler for many years. She loved spending time with her late Aunt Bea, Dinner Club with the Railside friends and breakfast club with friends at Dutch Corner. For many years she enjoyed going to Myrtle Beach, S.C., shopping with friends and family (sitting on the curb) and most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends at outings and during the holidays.
Jane was a member of the DAVA Auxiliary and served as a past treasurer of the Maryland DAVA, a member of the VFW Auxiliary, and the American Legion Auxiliary.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main St., Hampstead, Md.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DAVA, Unit 22, PO Box 764, Westminster, MD 21157.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.elinefh.com.
