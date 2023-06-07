William L. “Bill” Hemler Jr., age 69, of Gettysburg passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. Hugh St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Aaron Lynch as celebrant. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be private.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
