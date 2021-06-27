Paul (Sonny) Eugene Hicks, 86, of Littlestown, formerly of Bluefield, West Virginia passed away on June 26, 2021 at the Genesis Center in Gettysburg. Sonny was born on Dec. 2, 1934 to the late Clayton and Myrtle Hall Hicks.
Sonny grew up in Sandlick where he attended school at Glenwood Park and Princeton High School. He married Hazel M. (Brown) on Oct. 17, 1955 and together raised two daughters. He worked on the railroad, electrical high wire, utility construction, but in his free time he had a strong passion for golf. He was a former member of the Princeton Elks Lodge and Golf Club. He loved playing golf and won a number of trophies at amateur golf tournaments.
In the 1970s, the family moved to Maryland where he started working in utility construction. He loved golfing so much that when he retired from his construction business, he designed, built and ran for many years Quail Valley Golf Club in Littlestown. Sonny also enjoyed spending time with his family, feeding and watching wild birds and watching westerns.
He is survived by Hazel, his wife of 66 years and his daughters, Lynn Hempey (Matt) and Sheila Garst (Brad); three granddaughters: Erika Kuzio (Basil), Dani Pickett (DJ), Sami Conley (Eric); and four great-grandchildren, Gwen Kuzio, Basil Kuzio III, Levi Pickett, and Garrett Pickett; Brother Bobby Hicks (Mary) and sister Janice Hicks.
The family will receive friends at Littles Funeral Home in Littlestown, on Tuesday June 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. and at Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton, WV at a time and date to be announced. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton, WV. Contributions have been asked to go to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, PO Box 1000Dept 142, Memphis Tn 38101-9908. Online Condolences may be shared onwww.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.