Harry “Mike” Meixell, 92, of Gettysburg, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home, Gettysburg.
Born Jan. 30, 1928, in Newark, N.J., he was the son of the late Harry and Nellie (Mills) Meixell. He was the husband of Marilyn (Dahlstrom) Meixell, of Gettysburg, to whom he was married for 66 years.
Mike was a veteran of the United States Army spending 18 months between 1946 and 1948 assigned to the 20th Infantry Regiment in South Korea. He then attended Yale University but later graduated from the University of Maryland with a BS in business administration.
He spent many years in banking in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., his last position in that area was as vice president in charge of branch operations for the Bank of Bethesda. He ended his banking career in 1986 as manager of the Fairfield office of the former Farmer’s Bank.
At that time he was a member of the Fairfield Lion’s Club, and later was member of the Gettysburg Rotary Club, the Gettysburg/Adams County Torch Club, and the ROMEO (Retired Old Men Eating Out) Breakfast Club. In retirement, many years were spent as one of the volunteering coordinators for the Gettysburg YWCA Elderhostel program. He was also president of the Residential Council of the Gettysburg Lutheran Village for two years.
In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Hutching Cunningham of Wilmington, N.C.; two nieces, Anne Hutching Nathans of Wilmington, N.C., and Holly Hutching Carmichael of Tazwell, Tenn.; and nephew, John Payne Hutching of Diamondhead, Miss.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, the Evergreen Cemetery, 799 Baltimore St., Gettysburg.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Village Auxiliary, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
