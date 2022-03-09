Arlene Virginia Spangler, 91 of Taneytown, Md., died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Born September 29, 1930, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late George and Oharo (nee) Keefer Clabaugh and the loving wife of Fred Dalbert Spangler, who passed on December 2, 1985.
Arlene was a homemaker caring for her family, as well as a daycare provider for many children in her home over the years. She enjoyed playing bingo, card games and watching game shows. She also enjoyed collecting knick-knacks.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Duble and companion Jamie Harbaugh of Gettysburg, and Tammy McLaren and husband John of Taneytown, Md.; grandchildren, Michael C. Duble and wife Jackie of Gettysburg, and Matthew C. Duble-Dice and wife Lindsey of Clarksburg, Md.; great-grandchildren Jaxson and Devon Duble and Ellie Duble-Dice; and sisters-in-law Arlene Weaver and Grace Spangler.
She was predeceased by her daughter Susie Spangler; son Fred W. Spangler; grandson Bradley South; brothers Theron and Raymond Clabaugh; and sister Jean Vaughn.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787, with Deacon Charles Barnhart Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Harney. The family will receive friends and family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Arlene’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.