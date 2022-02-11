T. Elaine “Lainey” (Small) Smith, 88, of McSherrystown, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 9, 2022, at SpiriTrust Lutheran at Utz Terrace, Hanover. Born April 30, 1933, she was the beloved wife of the late Alfred “Cy” E. Smith who died on February 12, 1990.
She was the mother of Kevin Smith and his wife Joanne, Barry Smith and his wife Karen, Lynn Wagner and her husband Phillip, Denise Bortner and her husband Bob, and Tim Smith and his wife Christine; and the grandmother of Troy, Eric, Ryan, Sarah, Rachel, Brandon, Kristen, Matt, Ben, Derek, Madison and Bridget. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Avery, Camryn, Trevor, Mason and Nikolai. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Lucille (Crowther) Small; and her siblings Joan Staub, Betty Kuhn and Robert Small.
Elaine was a 1951 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. She was a very loving and caring wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend. She would do anything for anyone. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Elaine was very active in her church as an RCIA sponsor, member of the Council of Catholic Women, Respect Life Committee and Share the Word. She was also a Cub Scout Den Mother for many years. Her love for life, beautiful smile and caring sweet ways will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Utz Terrace for the many years of wonderful care they gave her.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of Elaine’s life on Sunday, February 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. with prayers at 4 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, and to her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, February 14, at 11 a.m., at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344. Interment to follow at Annunciation B.V.M Cemetery. Masks are strongly encouraged by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elaine’s memory to Annunciation B.V.M. Church at the above address, or to the Parkinson Research Foundation at www.parkinsonhope.org.
Online condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com.
