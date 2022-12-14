L. Elthea Connolly, 86, of Hanover died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at UMPC, Hanover Hospital. She was the widow of Charles A. Connolly who died December 31, 2017.
Born May 12, 1936, in Baltimore, Elthea was the daughter of the late Walter and Louise (Myers) Hughes.
She was a Milford Mills High School graduate of Baltimore and a IBM Technical School grad. She was an original keypunch operator for IBM of Baltimore and was retired from Littlestown Area School District as a bus driver for over 30 years.
Currently, Elthea was the secretary for her church working two days per week.
Surviving are her children, Charlene Koontz and C.W. of Biglerville, Eugene Connolly and Karen of Enola, and Louise Bankert and Lester of Hanover; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Arentz, Stacey Miller, Elaine Connolly, Andrew Connolly, Grace McCord, Shaun Funke, Chantel and Samantha Bankert; her adopted grandson, Scott Hughes; her nine great-grandchildren; her three great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Lillian Rau of Westminster; and many nieces and nephews. Elthea was predeceased by her brother, Walter “Sonny” Hughes.
She was a member of Barts Centenary United Methodist Church, Littlestown, where she was extremely active and involved in almost all committees. Elthea was a Food Pantry and Ruth’s Harvest volunteer. She gave those a home for families that had none and also fed them.
Funeral service is Monday, December 19, at 10 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Pastor Tammy Blose officiating. Viewing is Sunday 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment is in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be sent to her church at 50 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
