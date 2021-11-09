Irene Marie Hartman (nee Small), aged 75, of Gettysburg passed away on Nov. 8, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. A beloved wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, Irene was born on Aug. 6, 1946 in Queens, New York to Alfred and Irene Small and spent her childhood in Glen Cove, New York where she developed lifelong friendships. She attended Saint Patrick’s School in Glen Cove and graduated high school from Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset, New York and attended Le Moyne College in Syracuse.
Irene moved to Gettysburg in 1978 and though missing the hustle and bustle of New York, quickly came to love Gettysburg. She spent countless hours on the sidelines and in the bleachers never missing her sons’ little league and soccer games and tennis matches and was a Cub Scout Den Mother who imposed her love of crafts on her reluctant scouts who quickly became enthusiastic participants. She served as the treasurer for the Gettysburg YWCA before opening a needlepoint store, Country Crossings. Irene spent the balance of her career as the office manager of Hartman & Yannetti, Attorneys at Law.
When not travelling to spend time with family and friends, Irene could be found tending her beautiful garden or curled up reading a book, doing a crossword puzzle, or sewing. Irene enjoyed passing on her love of crafts to her grandchildren and grandnieces and nephews. She subsisted on wine, chocolate, cheeseburgers, and ice cream, the latter of which she occasionally was willing to share with her grandchildren. Irene, always welcoming, loved opening her house to family and friends and had a gift for finding the best in people. The grace she showed in death was only surpassed by the grace she showed in life.
Preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Irene Small, Irene is survived by her husband Gary; children Richard Hubbard, William (Emily) Hubbard, Bradley (Deirdre) Hartman, and Brooke Hartman Barrett; grandchildren Charlie and Clementine Hubbard and Hunter Barrett; siblings Alfred (Maryanne) Small, Jamie Small, and Joan (Edmund) Sheldon; cousin Jack (Mary) Brabant; and cherished nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the YWCA of Gettysburg & Adams County. The family has planned a private burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Monahan Funeral Home, remembrance at www.monahanfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.