Robert “Bob” E. Taylor, age 89, passed away Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 surrounded by his family at his residence in Aspers. He was born Oct. 23, 1931 in Menallen Township, Adams County, the son of the late Richard A. and Vida I. (Thomas) Taylor.
Bob graduated from Biglerville High School and then went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired as a supervisor from Knouse Foods, Inc. after working for many years. He was a member Foursquare Gospel Church in Gettysburg and member of the Biglerville American Legion. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed wood working and gardening.
Robert is survived by daughter, Gale L. (Kevin) Taylor of Aspers; two sons, Steven E. (Tammy) Taylor of Biglerville and Robert A. (Debra) Taylor of Aspers; two sisters, Doris Wolf of Gettysburg and Genevive Cregger of Keymar, MD; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and three more on the way. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Gwili (Thomas) Taylor, who passed in March 2017.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.