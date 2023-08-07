Herbert T. Newman, age 95, of Biglerville, passed away August 4, 2023, at home. He was born May 4, 1928, in Gettysburg to the late Paul Sr. and Alma (Sowers) Newman.
Herbert was a shoe repairman and retired from Schindler Elevator. He was a US Army veteran, a life member and past commander of the Biglerville American Legion Post 262 and the Gettysburg VFW. Herbert enjoyed woodworking, antiques and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Lawver) Newman of Biglerville; daughter, Tonya Hays and husband Douglas Sr. of Aspers; grandchildren, Rachel Marks and Adam Marks; step-grandchildren, Douglas Hays Jr., Eric Hays, and Andrew Hays; great-granddaughter, Cali Marks; step-great-grandsons, Chase Hays, Casey Hays, and Leroy Hays; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Newman Jr., Claire Newman, and Dale Newman; and sisters, Jean Baldwin, Elise Sterner, Martha Nary, and Winifred Weikert.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
At the request of the family, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.