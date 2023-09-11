Jeanne M. (Yantis) Hertz, age 91, of McSherrystown, passed away on September 7, 2023, at UPMC Hanover. She was the loving wife of the late Wayne H. Hertz who passed away on January 3, 2020; together they shared 67 years of marriage.
Jeanne was born in Hanover on November 12, 1931, and was the daughter of the late John and Florence (McCadden) Yantis. She was a homemaker for most of her life but worked for Hanover Shoe and Clark’s while her children attended school. Jeanne enjoyed going out to eat for breakfast, car rides, reading, and time spent with her loving family. She was also a parishioner of Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in McSherrystown.
Jeanne is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Hertz and wife Joyce, and Timothy Hertz; her grandsons, Brad Bevans and wife Kristy, and Todd Bevans and wife Jess; and her three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her twin sister, Joanne Yantis. Jeanne was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Hertz; daughter-in-law, Andrea Hertz; and her sister, Norma Sneeringer.
A gathering in celebration of Jeanne’s life will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344. Inurnment will be held privately by the family at St. Vincent’s Cemetery in Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeanne’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
